Govt Busts Fake Message On COVID Advisory For Intl Passengers; Check Guidelines Here

Union Health Ministry on Saturday fact-checked a report which claimed that the government is planning to make COVID-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with a high number of cases.
"The country's health minister said in an interview on Friday that India plans to make a COVID-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with a high number of cases," the report said.
Reacting to this report circulated on social media, the Health Ministry said that the information is fake and misleading. "This message is circulating on social media platforms regarding COVID-19 testing of incoming passengers to India. The message is FAKE and MISLEADING," the Ministry tweeted.
According to the Health Ministry's latest guidelines for international arrivals, all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.
Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment, according to the Health Ministry.
On protocols post arrivals, the government said, "Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol."
Post-arrival protocol (New guidelines on international arrivals):
According to guidelines, all travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call the National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.
"Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per the laid down protocol," the Health Ministry said.