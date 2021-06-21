Govt Initiates Action Against Ex-WB Chief Secy, Bandyopadhyay May Lose Retirement Benefits

Acting on former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alappan Bandyopadhyay's failure to comply with its summons, the Centre has initiated stern disciplinary proceedings against the retired bureaucrat who had courted high-controversy when he, along with the WB CM did not report on time for the Prime Minister's meeting on Cyclone Yaas. The decision to impose a major disciplinary action against CM Mamata Banerjee's former chief secretary comes after the Union Home Ministry rejected Bandyopadhyay's reply to the consequent showcause. Alapan Bandyopadhyay had turned down Union Home Ministry's summons to report to the national capital for Central duties.

As per sources, the former West Bengal Chief Secretary will not be granted any post-retirement benefits. Central Government has sent a memorandum to Alapan Bandyopadhyay seeking his defence within 30 days. Sources have informed that the investigation committee of the department is sitting against Alapan Bandyopadhyay, deliberating on punitive actions to be taken. The Central Committee has proposed to hold Major Penalty proceedings against Bandyopadhyay under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal), 1969 and Rule 6 of All India Services.

While Bandyopadhyay was scheduled to retire on May 31 but had got a 3-month extension from the Centre, at the request of Mamata Banerjee, who had cited his experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic while seeking the extension. However, with the Centre's call to report to New Delhi, the Chief Secretary and the State Government had forgone the extension sought, as a counter to the Centre's deputation move, with the bureaucrat retiring and then promptly being appointed chief advisor to the West Bengal CM.

'Was just following orders': Bandyopadhyay

Responding to the showcause notice issued by the Government of India, former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had said that he was working 'under the orders' of the Chief Minister and that he is 'bound' to follow her. The former Chief Secretary and now Mamata Banerjee's Chief Adviser was showcaused for failing to report at the North Block. Explaining his reasons for failing to report as ordered, Bandyopadhyay has said that he was just fulfilling his duties and was not relieved by the Chief Minister.

Asked to explain his absence from the Cyclone Yaas review meeting chaired by the PM, the then Chief Secretary justified that he was present at the review meeting along with the CM and PM Modi. Adding that he was working under the West Bengal government, Bandyopadhyay said that he 'just followed the orders' given to him.

Centre-State tussle over West Bengal's top bureaucrat

As per sources, CM Mamata Banerjee and her then Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had arrived late for Cyclone Yaas review meeting and kept the Prime Minister waiting which aggravated the Centre-State tussle. Moreover, the duo left hurriedly right after submitting relevant documents and chose to skip the review meeting which was attended by Jagdeep Dhankar and LoP Subendu Adhikari, sources said.

Following the tussle over Mamata Banerjee's 'conduct' at the review meeting, Alapan Bandyopadhyay was called for Central duties in less than 48 hours which he failed to comply with. The IAS officer who was asked to report for Central duties was held back by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal who claimed that the Centre had ordered her Chief Secretary's deputation due to BJP's defeat in Assembly Elections, terming it 'political vendetta'. The Chief Minister went on to appoint Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been appointed as her Chief Adviser for a period of three years.

Significantly, given the timing of the tug-of-war, the CVC has announced new formalised guidelines for bureaucrats taking up consulting and advisory or any other position after their retirement. While laying down the guidelines for institutions seeking appointment of retired bureaucrats, the Commission has instructed all government organisations to formulate appropriate rules for its employees to ensure a mandatory 'cooling off period' post-retirement.