Government Launches Fundamental Duties Awareness Campaign On 70th Constitution Day

The Government of India is all set to launch a campaign on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26. The campaign would be centered around spreading awareness among the youth about fundamental duties as stated in the constitution. During the Conference of Governors in New Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed hope that all Governors and Lieutenant Governors will play a major role in creating awareness among masses at the occasion of the Constitution Day.

"He said that campaign will be launched to create awareness about fundamental duties among the citizens on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of our Constitution on November 26," an official release quoted the President as telling the Governors.

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed the 50th conference of governors and Lt governors of states and Union Territories in Delhi. "Today the governors' role becomes even more important when we are emphasising on cooperative federalism and healthy competitive federalism in the interest of progress of the country," he said while inaugurating the two-day conference. He also explained how governors have an important role in the constitutional system. In an emphatic reference to the welfare of tribals, he said their development and empowerment is linked to inclusive growth as well as to the internal security of the country.

Fundamental Duties in the Constitution

In Part IV-A of the Constitution, the fundamental duties are defined as the moral obligations of all citizens to help promote a spirit of patriotism and to uphold the unity of India. Citizens are morally obligated by the Constitution to perform these duties. Like the Directive Principles, they are not enforceable by courts unless otherwise made enforceable by parliamentary law. The President stated that it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to protect its natural environment and natural resources like water resources, forests, lakes, and rivers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaih Naidu were also present during the concluding session.

(With Agency Inputs)