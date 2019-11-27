The Debate
Govt-to-Govt Negotiations Between Germany And India On Development Cooperation Concludes

General News

India and Germany will collaborate on Mumbai metro and solar energy projects as part of the bilateral development cooperation projects

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Development cooperation

India and Germany will collaborate on Mumbai Metro and solar energy projects as part of a bilateral development cooperation in energy and urban development sectors, a senior official with the Germany's Ministry of Economic Cooperation said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters, Director General of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Claudia Warning said, "Government-to-government negotiations were held on Wednesday and it was decided that 25 concrete projects related to energy cooperation and urban development would be carried out between India and Germany". Claudia stated that the projects will run for 3 to 5 years.

Development Cooperation projects underway

Laying out examples of some of the bilateral development cooperation projects finalized between the countries, Claudia mentioned that Germany will take part in the Mumbai metro construction which is currently in progress. She also said that the country will finance in the solar water pumps for the agricultural sector. As a contribution to resource management, Germany has pledged to finance in soil knowledge centres, to help in the improvement of soil in India, the Director General said. Saying that it is one of the crucial projects to be taken up in India, she asserted that the development cooperation program will contribute to the livelihood of farmers once they can use their soil better.

Claudia Warning also said that the projects involve people from Kerala, upto Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, making it a widespread program. Recalling the government-to-government consultation between the chancellor of Germany, and Prime Minister of India, held on November 1, the Director General mentioned the signing of an intention letter and an MOU in order to work for the sustainable urban transport for the next 5 years. 

(With ANI inputs)

