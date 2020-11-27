'Govt Up In Arms Against Own People; Should Initiate Dialogue': Gehlot On Farmers' Protest

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the NDA government at the Centre to immediately hold talks with farmers protesting against three new agriculture-related laws. He alleged that due to the "anti-people policies" of the NDA government, many sections of society have come out in protest.

'Start dialogue without delay'

"All the farmers' organisations in the country are together at this time, therefore, considering the urgency of the situation, the Government of India should start a dialogue with those farmers without any delay," Gehlot tweeted. "Due to the anti-people policies of the NDA government, many sections of the society have come out in protest. The farmers are also agitating against the black agricultural laws of the central government. Instead of addressing their concerns, the central government is against its own people," he claimed.

NDA govt’s anti people policies have led to various sections of society coming out to oppose. Farmers are protesting too against black farm laws. Instead of resolving their woes, Govt is up in arms against its own people. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 26, 2020

Gehlot's remarks come after tension spiralled at the Shambhu border on Thursday as the Haryana Police used water cannons and teargas to disperse hundreds of farmers from Punjab who broke barricades, throwing some into the river, determined to enter the state as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march against the farm laws.

Delhi police step up security at city's borders

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent the protesters from entering the city on Friday. Police said they will not allow the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws to enter Delhi if they reach the borders of the national capital.

READ | Roshni Act scam: CBI books 1st J&K neta, Cong's Taj Mohi-ud-Din for alleged encroachment

Traffic movement was also closed from Bahadurgarh towards Delhi on Thursday evening, officials said. In order to prevent farmers from entering Delhi, police deployment was made at NH-24, DND, Chilla Border, Tigri border, Bahadurgarh border, Faridabad border, Kalindi Kunj border and Singhu border.

READ | PM Modi makes strong 'One Nation - One Election' pitch; argues why the country needs it

To take stock of the situation, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava visited the bordering areas and said protesting farmers will not be allowed to enter the national capital. "Due to COVID-19, guidelines have been issued in which political gathering is not permitted here and for this, their (the farmers') request was rejected. If they still make an attempt, we have deployed personnel at the borders to not let them enter the national capital. We are also in contact with Punjab and Haryana Police," he said.

READ | 'Stop inciting innocent farmers': Khattar's unsparing attack on Punjab CM amid agitation

Farmers' bodies said they will hold a dharna wherever they are stopped from moving towards the national capital. Punjab farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders. They also want a guarantee on the minimum support prices.

READ | EU Parliamentarians write to Imran; ask what Pakistan has done against 26/11 perpetrators

(With PTI inputs)