Railway Min Piyush Goyal Lauds 2 Army Doctors For Aiding Woman In Delivery Onboard Train

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the two Indian Army doctors for their prompt facilitation of a safe premature delivery of a baby on board a running train. He took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the "compassion and professionalism" of the two doctors. The doctors – Captain Amandeep and Captain Lalitha of 172 Military Hospital – ensured a successful delivery on Howrah Express, with both the mother and baby reported to be safe.

Amazing display of compassion and professionalism by Indian Army doctors, Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep for helping in the delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah express.



Wishing good health for both the mother and the newborn. https://t.co/9qEWLoDWY7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 28, 2019

The incident happened on Sunday when a pregnant woman went into premature labour. Fortunately, the two Indian Army doctors were at the spot and lend their hands for safe delivery.

The official Twitter handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted the good news that drew wide appreciation on social media. They said both the mother and the baby are "hale and hearty."

Captain Lalitha & Captain Amandeep, #IndianArmy 172 Military Hospital, facilitated in premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express.

Both mother & baby are hale & hearty.#NationFirst#WeCare pic.twitter.com/AFQGybwJJ6 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 28, 2019

