Railway Min Piyush Goyal Lauds 2 Army Doctors For Aiding Woman In Delivery Onboard Train

General News

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the two Indian Army doctors for their prompt facilitation of a safe premature delivery of a baby on board a running train

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Piyush

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the two Indian Army doctors for their prompt facilitation of a safe premature delivery of a baby on board a running train. He took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the "compassion and professionalism" of the two doctors. The doctors – Captain Amandeep and Captain Lalitha of 172 Military Hospital – ensured a successful delivery on Howrah Express, with both the mother and baby reported to be safe.

READ | Indian Railways Had Zero Passenger Deaths This Fiscal, First In 166 Years: Piyush Goyal

READ | Electrification Of Konkan Rail To Be Complete In 1 Yr: Goyal

The incident happened on Sunday when a pregnant woman went into premature labour. Fortunately, the two Indian Army doctors were at the spot and lend their hands for safe delivery.

The official Twitter handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted the good news that drew wide appreciation on social media. They said both the mother and the baby are "hale and hearty."

READ | Act Against Those Who Destroyed Railway Property: Goyal To Mamata

READ | Union Min Piyush Goyal: 'PM Modi's Word On NRC Should Be Treated As The Last Word'

Published:
