Piyush Goyal Congratulates RailTel For Bringing Wi-Fi To Over 5,400 Stations

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on the occasion of the 20th foundation day of Indian Railways' PSU RailTel, on Tuesday, November 26, congratulated RailTel for bringing Wi-Fi to more than 5,400 railway stations in the country which have made them hubs of digital transformation. The Union Minister was invited as the chief guest for RailTel's 20th foundation day in New Delhi. Minister of State of Railways, SC Angadi was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Speaking in the event via a video conference, Goyal said, "RailTel is truly a millennial PSU with a short history behind and a long future ahead. RailTel has done a remarkable job by bringing Wi-Fi to every nook and corner of the country through Wi-Fi service on 5400+ railway stations."

Piyush Goyal addressed the event by stating the achievements of the undertaking as well as encouraging it by stating that RailTel needs to aim for greater heights and become a Rs 10,000 crore company in the coming years. "1.5 crore people are using RailTel Wi-Fi in a month. Having Wi-Fi at over 5400 stations will help in making them hubs of digital transformation," stated Piyush Goyal. Meanwhile Minister of State of Railways, Suresh Angadi also congratulated RailTel for connecting more than 5400 railway stations in such a short time since its inception."RailTel started as a Rs 15 crore company and now it is a Rs 1000+ crore company," he said. Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel, addressed the event by sharing information on the ongoing and new projects of RailTel, including Railwire Saathi, NIC e-office, video surveillance systems, and many more such projects.

"RailTel has successfully started executing Railwire Saathi project to carry out assisted internet usage and to develop rural entrepreneurs, who will man the Railwire Saathi kiosks at stations to extend various online e-governance services of Government of India to the rural population," he announced.

(With Agency Inputs)

