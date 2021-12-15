Group Captain Varun Singh Remembered By Karnataka CM Bommai; 'Nation Lost A Brave Soldier'

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his deepest condolences on the tragic news of the demise of the lone survivor of the tragic Indian Air Force (IAF) Chopper crash in Coonoor, Group Captain Varun Singh, who had been fighting for his life at Command Hospital in Bengaluru hospital during the past few days.



While expressing grief on the demise of the Shaurya Chakra Awardee soldier-pilot, CM Bommai in a tweet in Kannada, termed it a huge loss for the country as the 'nation lost a brave soldier.’ ‘The death of Group Captain Varun Singh, who survived the recent helicopter disaster, has been deeply saddened. The country has lost one brave soldier. May God have mercy on His soul. I express my deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti,’ CM Basavaraj Bommai wrote in the tweet.

K'taka CM expresses deep anguish on Group Captain Varun Singh's demise

ಇತ್ತೀಚಿಗೆ ನಡೆದ ಹೆಲಿಕಾಪ್ಟರ್ ದುರಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಬದುಕುಳಿದಿದ್ದ ಗ್ರೂಪ್ ಕ್ಯಾಪ್ಟನ್ ವರುಣ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ತೀವ್ರ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ. ದೇಶವು ಒಬ್ಬ ವೀರ ಯೋಧನನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿಯನ್ನು ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ತೀವ್ರ ಸಂತಾಪವನ್ನು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.

ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) December 15, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his anguish at the passing away of the country’s braveheart. He led the nation in mourning the demise of the Group Captain. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

IAF announces Group Captain Varun Singh's demise

Group Captain Varun Singh passed away on Wednesday morning while battling for his life at the Bengaluru Hospital, Indian Air Force informed in a statement.

"The IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," IAF informed in a tweet.

Group Captain Singh was on life support in the hospital, as he was battling severe burns and injuries caused during the chopper crash on December 8, in which 13 including CDS General Bipin Rawat also lost their lives. Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the tragedy, and was first being treated in the Army hospital in Wellington, but was later shifted to the Bengaluru's Command Hospital last Thursday. The whole nation was praying for his recovery.

General Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel also lost their lives in the IAF helicopter crash.

