'Gujarat Alcohol Ban To Continue No Matter How Much Revenue Is Lost: DY CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Friday announced that the Prohibition Law on alcohol would continue no matter how much state revenue is lost. The Dy CM asserted that the state-wide ban on the sale and purchase of liquor was necessary to uphold 'security, peace, and law and order' in the state.

Gujarat alcohol ban to continue: Dy CM

After attending an inauguration event in Manjalpur, Nitin Patel said that the Vijay Rupani Government was 'resolute' about upholding the Prohibition Law on alcohol no matter how much revenue had to be lost from the excise duty. He also cited the legacy of Gujarat saying that the state belonged to stalwarts such as Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It is important to mention that National Prohibition was strongly advocated by Mahatma Gandhi,

Nitin Patel said, "...it is the legacy and heritage of the Gujarat that belonged to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The other states can earn as much revenue as they do because of the free sale of liquor but not Gujarat."

“No matter how much revenue has to be lost, including that from the excise tax, Gujarat will stick to the ban on alcohol," he said. "The ban is being strictly enforced and in cases where a large quantity of liquor is seized from under the jurisdiction of any police station, a disciplinary provision like transfer and suspension of duty of the police officer concerned has also been made," the BJP leader added.

There has been a ban on the sale of liquor in Gujarat since 1960. The 'dry state' prohibits the sale of liquor and has only 66 government-authorised liquor shops which allow consumers with 'health permits' or 'group permits' to purchase liquor.