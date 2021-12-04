Gujarat CM Reviews Health System's Preparedness As State Reports Its First Omicron Case

After the country reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant from Karnataka earlier this week, one more case has been reported in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Saturday. In view of the situation, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called a high-level meeting and reviewed the readiness of the state health system.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed officials to strictly implement new COVID guidelines issued by the Central government concerning the new COVID variant in the state. He further told the officials to continue with the strategy of tracing, testing, and treatment in positive cases. He appealed to the people of the state to follow COVID appropriate behaviour including social distancing, wearing masks, urging them to be sensitive to the situation.

Gujarat Health Department on Saturday informed that a man in Jamnagar has tested positive for the Omicron COVID variant. The 72-year-old man had recently arrived from Zimbabwe. After he tested positive for COVID on Thursday, his samples were sent for genome sequencing.

India reports first cases of Omicron COVID variant

According to the Union Health Ministry, two men aged 66 years and 46 years old are currently under observation after they tested positive for the Omicron variant in Karnataka. Considering the situation, the state government has called for proactive monitoring, surveillance, and focused implementation of the five-fold strategy of test- track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. The additional containment measures will be in effect immediately and be in force until further orders.

Different states of India has laid out different guidelines considering for travellers flying from 'At Risk' countries. In Maharashtra, all passengers flying to the state from countries listed 'At risk' be in institutional quarantine for seven days. While Delhi and Karnataka government have issued guidelines stating that all international passengers will have to undergo PCR tests on arrival.

COVID situation in Gujarat

To date, Gujarat has reported a total of 8,27,615 COVID cases with 10,094 deaths. As of December 4, the state has reported 45 new cases in the last 24 hours. The state has administered a total of 78,26,93,830 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 5,235 vaccination sites.

