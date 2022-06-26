Gujarat: Teesta Setalvad, Ex-DGP Sreekumar Sent To Police Custody Till July 2

An Ahmedabad court on June 26 remanded activist Teesta Setalvad and former Gujarat DGP RB Sreekumar in police custody till Saturday, July 2, in a case related to fabricating evidence to frame innocents in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. The prosecution had sought a 14-day custody of the duo.

"RB Sreekumar and Teesta Setalvad were presented before the court. We've been given their remand till July 2. Various things including whether more people are involved or not will be investigated during the remand," said ACP (Crime branch) Chudasama.

Teesta Setalvad was brought to Ahmedabad by Gujarat ATS personnel and handed over to the city crime branch earlier in the day. Sreekumar was arrested on June 25. Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who is facing life imprisonment in a custodial death case and is lodged in a jail in Banaskantha district, will be brought to Ahmedabad on a transfer warrant.

An FIR was registered against the trio at the city crime branch, a day after the Supreme Court rejected the petition challenging the clean chit given to the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others by the SIT in 2002 riots cases.

Setalvad, Sreekumar and Bhatt are accused of abusing the process of law by conspiring to fabricate evidence with an attempt to frame innocent people for an offence punishable with capital punishment in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

While dismissing petition of Zakia, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, the top court had observed, "At the end of the day, it appears to us that a coalesced effort of the disgruntled officials of the State of Gujarat along with others was to create a sensation by making revelations which were false to their own knowledge."

The trio has been booked under Sections 468, 471 (forgery), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 211 (institute criminal proceedings to cause injury) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture).

(With PTI inputs)

Image: Facebook/Teesta Setalvad