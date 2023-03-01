50-year-old Arrested In Gurugram For Stealing Flower Pots Kept For G20 Event

After a video of two men allegedly stealing flower pots set up for a G-20 event in Gurugram went viral on the internet, a 50-year-old person Manmohan has been arrested by the Gurugram police. Notably, police officials have seized a car and stolen flower pots.

#UPDATE | Haryana: A person named Manmohan, 50, has been arrested by Gurugram police in a case pertaining to stealing flower pots. Police have seized a car & stolen flower pots: Gurugram police — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

The arrest of Manmohan came after Gurugram police on Tuesday, February 28, lodged an FIR into the theft of flower pots. The FIR was lodged after the District Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav took cognizance of the viral tweet. The DC asked the Gurugram police to intervene and investigate the matter. An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under section 379 (theft) of the IPC at the DLF Phase 3 police station.

The incident occurred on Monday, February 27, in front of the Ambience mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. In the viral video, the man in the video can also be seen putting those pots in an SUV.

#UPDATE | Haryana: A person named Manmohan, 50, has been arrested by Gurugram police in a case pertaining to stealing flower pots. Police have seized a car & stolen flower pots: Gurugram police — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

The complaint filed by Metropolitan Green Planner, Urban Environment Division of GMDA said, “It has been observed that some passers-by/thieves are stealing flower pots placed on the roadside. A video of the theft of flower pots is also going viral on Twitter, in which the registration number of the car used in the theft is HR 20 AY 0006.”

The complaint further added, "Therefore, take necessary action against the one who steals the flower pots, considering the importance of the national level event, and also deploy police personnel for the security of the flower pots planted on both sides of the road, so the G-20 event can be completed smoothly."

Ahead of G-20 meetings that are scheduled to take place in Haryana's Gurugram from March 1 to 4, numerous flower pots have been planted with colorful flowers.