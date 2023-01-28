Gauhati High Court Adjourned A Case As Lawyer Appeared Wearing Jeans In Courtroom

An incident from Gauhati High Court came to the fore, where the HC adjourned a matter, as the petitioner's lawyer was wearing jeans on the court premises. The incident occurred on Saturday in the Gauhati High Court premises, reports news agency ANI.

The agency reported quoting the court order's that BK Mahajan, counsel for a petitioner, appeared before the court wearing jeans. Objecting to the attire and taking the matter seriously, the court called for police personnel to de-court the counsel outside the HC campus.

Such incidents have occurred in past too

Notably, this is not the first time that such a step has been taken by a court over the improper costume of a lawyer. If reports are to be believed in the year 2016, a court declined to hear a matter because the lawyer was not properly dressed.



Advocate Chirag Madan, Supreme Court, said, "Lawyers need to maintain dress code decorum in the courtroom. One such incident happened in the Supreme Court too, where the Court adjourned the hearing for the next date since the lawyer was not properly dressed."

Advocate Loveleen Kaithwas, Delhi high court said, "There is a proper description about the lawyer's dress code in the Advocate Act and lawyers appearing for hearing in courtrooms need to follow the rule. If a lawyer is not properly dressed then the Judge can refuse to hear the case."

Another Advocate from Delhi high court stated that the purpose of having a uniform dress code for lawyers inside court premises is to signal equality before the law.