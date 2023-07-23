Gyanvapi Case Moves Supreme Court Again, Muslim Parties Demand Early Hearing

The Gyanvapi Masjid case has once again reached the Supreme Court, with Muslim parties seeking an early hearing to challenge the recent decision of the Allahabad High Court regarding the daily worship of Shringar Gauri located in the Gyanvapi campus.

The Allahabad HC had considered the petition demanding daily worship of Shringar Gauri to be hearable, leading to the Muslim side's appeal to the Supreme Court. The Muslim parties are now urging for an early hearing on Monday, July 24, to challenge the HC's order.

Presentation of ASI survey order

The Gyanvapi Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee plans to present the order of the scientific survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the premises (excluding the sealed area), which was obtained from the Varanasi District Court on Friday, July 21.

Challenge to ASI survey and restoration of Supreme Court's order

Originally, the hearing on the Masjid committee's petition in the Supreme Court was scheduled for July 28, challenging the HC's decision to conduct carbon dating of the alleged Shivling. The petitioners have pleaded for the restoration of the SC's order dated May 19, which had directed the postponement of the ASI survey until further orders. However, in light of the recent order from the Varanasi District Court to conduct an ASI survey in the Gyanvapi premises, the Muslim parties are now insisting on an early hearing.

Request to ban hearing in Varanasi district court

The Muslim side's petition filed in the Supreme Court also includes a request to ban the hearing of all petitions related to Gyanvapi in the Varanasi District Court. The petition particularly challenges the Allahabad High Court's order dated May 31, in which the High Court considered the pleas of five Hindu women devotees to restore the right to worship Goddess Shringar Gauri daily in the Gyanvapi premises.