Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Hindu Side Files Reply Ahead Of The Case Hearing In SC On May 20

The Hindu side represented by Rakhi Singh has filed a reply in the Supreme court placing all the facts supporting the presence of the temple at the Gyanvapi Mosque site. According to the submissions placed, it is mentioned that the property belongs to the Adi Vishweshwar for thousands of years even before the Islamic rule in India and thus the property owned by God cannot be given to anyone.

The reply further rejecting the claims of the Muslim side mentions historians that state Aurangzeb acquired the property by force, and had issued an order in 1669 directing his administration to demolish the temple, and thus the Muslim side cannot stake the right over the Mosque. Moreover, the reply from the Hindu side further stated that as the property in question is being claimed by the Waqf board, the Aurangzeb didn't establish the said organisation. In addition, the Hindu side has been observing their practices, rituals and circumambulating at the same place for centuries.

Adi Visheshwar residing in Kashi-Vishwanath since times immemorial

Highlighting the architecture of the property, the Hindu side stated, "The entire property in the radius of 5 Kos (Krosh) vest in the Asthan Adi Visheshwar from the time immemorial and deity is the owner of entire land and property. Deity continues to be De-Jure owner of the property in question despite the fact that during the regime of Aurangzeb a portion of the temple complex was demolished and a superstructure was raised there which is claimed to be a Mosque by Muslims. The action of taking forcible possession of a religious place cannot change the nature of the property and also the ownership rights of the existing deity."

Aurangzeb didn't establish the Waqf board

The submissions made in the reply also state historical references of the absence of the Waqf board which in the said case claims the property of the Gyanvapi Mosque. "The historians have confirmed that Islamic ruler Aurangzeb had issued an order on April 9 1669 directing his administration to demolish the temple of Lord Adi Visheshwar at Varanasi. There is nothing on record to establish that the then ruler or any subsequent ruler has passed any order to create a Waqf over the land in question or for handing over the land to any Muslim or body of Muslims. The copy of farmaan / order issued by Aurangzeb is reported to be maintained by Asiatic library Kolkata."

SC to continue hearing on Gyanvapi on May 20

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the Gyanvapi case on May 19 and said it will take up the case on Friday, May 20, after the Hindu side had asked for more time to make their submissions. The court will also hear the plea of the Mosque committee opposing the survey on May 20 at 3 PM. The SC has asked the Varanasi sessions court to be on status-quo until May 20.

IMAGE: PTI / ANI