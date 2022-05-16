Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Continues On Day 3; Expected To Conclude Today

The videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi has entered its third day and is likely to be completed today, court committee officials told Republic.

Special Advocate Vishal Singh arrived at the mosque premises at 8 am today and started examining the complex along with his survey and technical team, said Varanasi CP Satish Ganesh.

Speaking to reporters outside the Gyanvapi Masjid, Advocate Sudhir Tripathi informed that nearly 80% of the task has been completed and that the court would decide on any developments in the survey.

The Varanasi local court has ordered the completion of the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque and the submission of a detailed report before it by May 17.

"The survey is likely to get completed today (May 16). The administration is cooperative," said Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, who is representing the Hindu Paksha.

Meanwhile, advocate Merajuddin Siddique, representing the Masjid Committee expressed satisfaction over the development in the survey.

Exclusive details of Gyanvapi survey

Though the court committee members have not divulged details of the survey, sources claim that the team discovered soil in the fifth basement of the complex. The team suspects that soil was recently brought inside the complex to obliterate the evidence. Committee members have raised suspicion over the use of white cement to 'destroy' idols on the premises.

On Saturday and Sunday, videography of two basements was completed using special cameras. The first survey was conducted near the frill on the ground floor, sources said. The surveyors were not allowed to enter with mobile phones. Snake charmers were also called after learning about the presence of snakes in the complex.

Row over Gyanvapi survey

The Gyanvapi mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the two monuments share the same complex. Last month, a Varanasi local court had ordered a videography survey of the Masjid complex following a suit filed by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before idols located on its outer walls. The survey, which had been halted due to opposition from the mosque authorities, resumed on May 14 following a local court order.