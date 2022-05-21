Gyanvapi Shivling Row: DU Professor Ratan Lal Granted Bail By Delhi Court

Arrested over an objectionable social media post on the Gyanvapi row, University of Delhi Professor Ratan Lal was granted bail by the Tis Hazari Court on Saturday. Lal, who serves as a Professor of History in the Hindu College of Delhi University, has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of like amount.

An FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer. In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said the professor had recently shared a derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling .The DU Professor was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion).

Nearly four days after the FIR was registered against him under the said sections, the Delhi Police on Friday had arrested Lal. Reacting to Professor Lal's arrest, a group of students had protested outside the Arts Faculty at the University of Delhi's North Campus.

#BREAKING | DU Professor Ratan Lal granted bail by court on surety of Rs 50,000; complainant to appeal against bail https://t.co/sdWenkuOTm pic.twitter.com/MdqMB2PVs2 — Republic (@republic) May 21, 2022

DU Professor Ratan Lal granted bail- Minutes of hearing

During the hearing in the court, the Delhi Police sought judicial custody of Lal, saying, "We are living in the era where social media posts have a great effect on the society...his is a serious case."

Arguing against judicial custody being granted, Ratan Lal’s lawyer said, "He is not a criminal and will not run away/ He teaches in a reputed college...You did not serve any notice to him or gave him chance to reply to the complaint. The offences are available. He has been arrested in a wrongful manner. A person has the Right to Freedom of speech and expression. He only tried to be humorous. If people’s tolerance level is low, I cannot help it."