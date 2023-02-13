HAL Makes Speedy Delivery Of ALH Dhruv Mk3 To Mauritius Ahead Of Schedule

Indian state-owned defence firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited delivered an advanced version of the indigenously developed advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv to Mauritius ahead of its schedule. As the leading aviation company is all set to exhibit 15 domestically-made helicopters at the 14th edition of the biennial aviation exhibition called Aero India 2023, HAL delivered the latest version of HAL Dhruv to Mauritius on February 10.

As per Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Mauritius Police Force received the Advanced Light Helicopter Mark-3 (ALH-Mk3) under the supervision of HAL director-operations EP Jayadeva. The development comes amid the Indian government’s push to increase defence exports to friendly countries. According to EP Jayadeva, ALH-Mk3 will meet the operational requirements of the Mauritius Police Force in addition to bolstering defence ties between the two countries.

ALH-Mk3 to ‘contribute immensely’ to MPF’s capabilities

The ALH-Mk3 is a multi-role helicopter designed for a wide range of missions, including transport, search and rescue, and surveillance. The helicopter is equipped with advanced avionics, including a glass cockpit, and is powered by two Shakti engines developed by HAL. The ALH-Mk3 also features a modular design, which allows for easy maintenance and upgrades.

The helicopter has been developed keeping in mind the specific requirements of the Indian armed forces and has been designed to operate in harsh environments and high altitudes. The ALH-Mk3 has been successfully deployed in a number of missions, including relief and rescue operations during natural disasters. Commissioner Anil Kumar Dip of Mauritius Police said that the addition of ALH-Mk3 to the MPF’s fleet would enhance the aerial capabilities of the nation’s police force. According to the MPF police chief, the rotorcraft will immensely contribute to ensuring territorial integrity and boost the effectiveness and speed of the MPF’s intervention during critical incidents and disasters.