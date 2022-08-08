HAL Working To Develop AI-driven Drones For Strategic Missions At Border Areas Along LAC

In a fresh measure to step up the strength of India's defense forces, state-run aerospace and defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is said to have in working on an AI-driven multi-role advanced, advanced and long-endurance drone for strategic missions in high-altitude areas including the frontiers shared with China, reported PTI citing officials familiar with the same.

According to it, the decision has been taken considering the requirement of the armed forces to keep a strong vigil over the mountainous areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"The drone is being developed in such a way that it can carry a wide range of vital military systems including sensors, missiles, and various other weapons. This project is also aimed at addressing the requirement of our armed forces as well as global supplies," said one of the people cited above.

Speaking about plans for drones, the rotary-wing drone will have the capability to carry a load of 40 kgs, including missiles and sensors. Also, HAL has set a target of conducting the maiden test-flying of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by the middle of next year and has planned to produce 60 such platforms in the first phase of the project.

"The operating system of the long-endurance drone will feature applications of Artificial Intelligence and the armed forces will be also able to use it for multiple purposes including transporting essential supplies", they added.

HAL working on separate drone projects for the Indian Armed Forces

Apart from the AI-driven project, the aerospace company is also looking at the possibility of producing the Israeli Heron TP drones in collaboration with its manufacturer under an ambitious project of the armed forces.

The medium-altitude Heron drones which are capable of operating for nearly 45 hours at an altitude of up to 35,000 feet are equipped with automatic taxi-takeoff and landing (ATOL) and satellite communication (SATCOM) systems for an extended range.

In addition to that, the HAL is also working on two separate drone projects with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Through the three services, it has been planned to acquire a sizeable number of unmanned aerial platforms in the next few years which will help to ramp up the forces' surveillance capability, particularly along the LAC and Indian Ocean Region.

Image: Pixabay/Representational