Halal-certified Teabag Served Aboard Vande Bharat Train Stirs Up Debate; IRCTC Responds

A video in which a passenger aboard the Vande Bharat Express train and is questioning a tea bag provided by the railways with a Halal certification is going viral on social media. In the undated video shot by the passenger, he can be heard arguing with the railway officer and saying that his religious sentiments have been hurt because of the halal certification on the tea bag. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) later issued a clarification saying products are Halal certified because they are also exported to other countries, which mandate such certification.

Notably, Halal certified products are prepared following the various norms as mentioned in Islamic texts.

The passenger in a heated exchange with the railway official on duty in the Vande Bharat Express said, “The holy month of Sawan is on currently and we do special pooja during these days. Why are Halal certified products served to us?” Responding to the same, the official said, “What if it is Halal certified, This is a masala-tea premix, it doesn’t have any non-vegetarian ingredients. Tea is always vegetarian.”

‘FSSAI is understood, what is Halal certification?’

Arguing further, the passenger asked, “Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is understood, what is the meaning of Halal certified? Next time onwards please keep this in mind, my religious sentiments are hurt. We don't want religious certification,” he also further demanded to have a Swastik certification. To which the official kept clarifying that the tea bag was completely vegetarian, also pointing to the green dot mark on the tea bag.

The IRCTC in a clarification tweet said, “The mentioned brand premix tea has the mandatory FSSAI Certification. The product is 100% vegetarian with a mandatory "Green Dot" indication. Further, as per the manufacturer, the product is also exported to other countries which mandate "Halal certification" for such products.”

The video stirred an intense debate among netizens, one social media user suggested separate packaging for products to be exported and said, So for your export you can use another packaging not for sale in India @AshwiniVaishnaw is this fair, Sir !.

Another user Poonam said, “then @IRCTCofficial should ask if the passenger wants Halal or non halal. Why force Hindus to eat Halal. Option should be added, while ticket booking, for Halal and Non Halal as option for Veg and Non Veg.”