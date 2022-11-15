‘Handshakes, Smiles, Warmth’: PM Modi’s Light Moments With Biden, Macron At G-20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his warmth, handshakes, and embraces that he exchanges with global leaders at different international forums. In a similar fashion, PM Modi was seen shaking hands with world leaders during the G-20 Summit in Bali. PM Modi also shared some light moments with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBide interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali. (sic)," read the tweet by the PMO. A video tweeted by the news agency ANI showed PM Modi interacting with Biden by the side of their chairs at the G-20 Summit hall and having a moment of laughter.

Modi sharing light moments with world leaders

Modi was also seen greeting Emmanuel Macron, President of France. “As this crucial G20 summit begins, France and India are already coordinating closely," tweeted French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain.”

#WATCH | US President Joe Biden walks over to PM Narendra Modi before the start of #G20Summit in Bali, Indonesia.



Another tweet by PMO showed the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte with one of his hands on Modi’s shoulders, “Multilateral summits present wonderful opportunities for leaders to exchange views on diverse issues. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Mark Rutte interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali. @MinPres.”

PM Modi also met the United Kingdom's newly elected Prime Minister of Indian origin, Rishi Sunak. Both can be seen having a conversation in the hallway.

Indonesian President welcomes PM Modi

PM Modi was welcomed by Indonesian President, Widodo before the formal opening of the G-20 Summit. “Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20org Summit agenda today," Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Post the closure of the meeting in the Summit, Indonesia will hand over the presidency of the Summit to India.

G-20 Summit amid war in Ukraine

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, leaders from the G-20 opened talks at the forum with a plea by host Indonesia for the world leaders to work in unison to face global economic challenges, even as the war in Ukraine continues.

“We have no other option, collaboration is needed to save the world," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in opening remarks, before the leaders from some of the world’s most influential countries. “G20 must be the catalyst for inclusive economic recovery. We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another cold war."

The G20 countries represent more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and 60% of its population. The group of nations in the G-20 includes countries ranging from Brazil to India, Saudi Arabia and Germany, accounts.

