Hanskhali Rape Case: Calcutta High Court Gives Nod For CBI Probe, Seeks Report By May 2

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Hanskhali rape case. In its detailed order, the HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instill confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI. The state investigating agency has been asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the central agency. The matter has been listed for May 2.

"In the circumstances of the case and after considering the above legal position, we are of the opinion that in order to have a fair investigation in the matter and to instill confidence in the family members of the victim and also the residents of the locality and the State, the investigation should be carried out by the CBI instead of the local police," the HC said in its detailed order.

"Hence, we direct the State Investigating Agency to hand over the investigation to the CBI with immediate effect. The State Investigating Agency will hand over all the papers relating to the investigation along with the custody of the accused persons to the CBI forthwith. The CBI will furnish a report about the progress of investigation before this Court on the next date of hearing. The concerned authorities are also directed to extend full protection to the family members of the victim and witnesses of the case," it added.

The order comes after the HC heard a petition seeking a CBI probe in the alleged rape and death of a minor girl at Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district. A division bench presided over by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava had reserved its order on the plea earlier today. Petitioner’s lawyer Anindya Sundar Das had prayed for a CBI probe, stating that the accused is the son of a panchayat leader belonging to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). A case diary has been submitted by the police in the matter before the division bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj.

Hanskhali rape case

A minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party on April 4. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 9. The main accused, who is allegedly the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. A second suspect was arrested early on Tuesday.

Notably, CM Mamata Banerjee's shocking remark on the incident had drawn the ire of the Opposition. Banerjee had cast aspersions over the deceased victim's character questioning "whether the girl was actually raped or was it an affair that got her pregnant."