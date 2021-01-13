Last Updated:

'Happiness And Good Health' In PM Modi's Lohri Tweet; Political Leaders Greet Nation

PM Narendra Modi, President Kovind, Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sakranti on Twitter.

Astha Singh
Lohri

On the occasion of Lohri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation and prayed for everyone's happiness, good health and prosperity. Prime Minister Modi tweeted in English and Telugu, "Bhogi greetings to everyone. I pray that this special day fills everyone's lives with happiness and good health".

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes and hoped that these festivals will strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in the society. He tweeted in English and Hindi as well.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished people on Lohri, a popular winter folk festival celebrated in the northern region of the country. He took to Twitter and wished this festival to bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted too on the occasion of the Lohri and extended his support for farmers.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also extended greetings on the occasion and wished for the nation's happiness, prosperity, progress and prosperity.

On Lohri, bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad. The sun's journey to the northern hemisphere and welcoming longer days. Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi. 

(With ANI Inputs)

