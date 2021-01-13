'Happiness And Good Health' In PM Modi's Lohri Tweet; Political Leaders Greet Nation

On the occasion of Lohri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation and prayed for everyone's happiness, good health and prosperity. Prime Minister Modi tweeted in English and Telugu, "Bhogi greetings to everyone. I pray that this special day fills everyone's lives with happiness and good health".

అందరికీ భోగి శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఈ ప్రత్యేక రోజు అందరి జీవితాల్లోకి భోగభాగ్యాలను, ఆయురారోగ్యాలను తీసుకురావాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes and hoped that these festivals will strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in the society. He tweeted in English and Hindi as well.

Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush parva. May these festivals strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished people on Lohri, a popular winter folk festival celebrated in the northern region of the country. He took to Twitter and wished this festival to bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted too on the occasion of the Lohri and extended his support for farmers.

Wishes for a Happy Lohri to everyone!



Special wishes to our farmer brothers & sisters sitting far away from their homes and braving bad weather for their rights. pic.twitter.com/xCLdCJWOEI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 13, 2021

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also extended greetings on the occasion and wished for the nation's happiness, prosperity, progress and prosperity.

हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाएं जाने वाले पावन पर्व लोहड़ी के सुअवसर पर समस्त देश एवं प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

यह पावन अवसर आप सभी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि, उन्नति एवं खुशहाली लेकर आएं। pic.twitter.com/1e5cVruDfI — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) January 13, 2021

On Lohri, bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad. The sun's journey to the northern hemisphere and welcoming longer days. Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi.

