Har Ghar Tiranga: Amit Shah Reviews Preparation; Tricolour To Be Flown Atop 20 Crore Homes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday interacted with all the Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories to review the preparations for the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. Notably, under this campaign, the tricolour will be hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses across the country from August 13 to 15 through public participation.

Taking to his Twitter, Amit Shah said, "To further strengthen the feeling of patriotism among the countrymen Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has announced a unique campaign in the form of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program. In this regard, today a meeting was held with all the Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories."

As part of the programme, the tricolour will be flown atop the houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved, an official statement from the Home Ministry read. It further added that over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement read.

According to the statement, Amit Shah said that from July 22, the national flag should appear on the homepage of all state government websites while citizens should also be encouraged to display the tricolour on their social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Amit Shah also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" in a new way and the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign will take the spirit of patriotism to the highest level, the statement said. He also added that the program's success cannot be guaranteed by an idea or by appealing to the populace alone, but rather requires the involvement of both the central and state governments.

The Ministry also urged political parties, government institutions, NGOs and cooperatives urged to make "Prabhat Pheris" successful, adding that when children, the elderly, youth and teenagers together sing praise to Mother India and take out "Prabhat Pheris" in villages with the tricolour in hand, then the "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme will be successful on its own.

Notably, the central government has started preparation for the manufacture of three different flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.

