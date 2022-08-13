Har Ghar Tiranga: Here's How To Download Your Certificate For Taking Part In The Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was introduced by the government as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to recognise 75 years of India's independence. The primary objective of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to assist individuals in forging a personal bond with the the flag of our nation, the Tiranga.

People who raise the flag between August 13 and August 15 will get a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Certificate, a move of the Government of India to recognise the patriotism of the citizens.

By logging on to harghartiranga.com, citizens can get detailed information about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and even download their certificate.

Here's how to register and download your 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Certificate

Step 1- Go to hargartiranga.com

Step 2- Select the 'PIN A FLAG' option in orange.

Step 3- Give permission for the location services to be used by the website.

Step 4- A form will show up, enter your name and mobile number.

Step 5- Upload your photo and press 'Next'.

Step 6- On the map, adjust your exact position and click 'Pin a flag'.

Step 7- The flag will be noted.

Step 8- A pop-up will then let you download your Certificate.

Image: PTI, Shutterstock