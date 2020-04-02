Harsh Goenka Spreads COVID-19 Awareness With A Twist, Netizens Amazed

With coronavirus outbreak causing havoc across the globe, some people are trying to raise awareness by being creative and hilarious in order to reduce unnecessary panic related to it. Recently, Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a post on social media detailing the do's and don't's one should follow amid the global pandemic crisis. However, what caught netizens' eyeballs was the added Sholay twist to the post that Goenka gave.

In the post, Goenka wrote four famous dialogues from the movie connecting it to the precautions one should take to tackle the outbreak. Goenka mentioned four famous dialogues that the main antagonist Gabbar says in the film. The post that was shared on April 1 on Twitter has garnered more than 920 likes and over 160 retweets. Netizens responded with more jokes and flooded Goenka's timeline with hilarious memes.

Lessons from SHOLAY- #COVIDー19



1. Jo Dar Gaya Samjho Mar Gaya - DO NOT PANIC



2. Kitne Aadmi The? - DO NOT GO TO CROWDS



3. Yeh Ramgarh Wale Apni Betiyon Ko Kaunsi Chakki Ka Aata Khilate Hain Re? - KNOW YOUR GROCERY STORE



4. Ab Tera Kya Hoga Kaliya!-BE INDOORS, BE SAFE! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 1, 2020

Lessons from SHOLAY- #COVIDー19



Yahan Itna Sannata Kyon Hain Bhai - Keep Quiet Don’t Disturb Others.



Ye Dono Haath Mujhe De DE Thakur - Soap & Sanitizer telling us wash hands well.



Budhiya Going To Jailing & Chakki Peesing & Peesing. - If You Go Out, You Will Go To Jail. 😀 — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) April 1, 2020

Wife was checking her husbands phone and saw a contact named COVID19 & she called the number and her own phone rang.



Husband is now in isolation — Stay Home Stay Safe (@RaoRaymal) April 1, 2020

5. Ye hath mujhe de de THAKUR.-Keeps hands away, either you loose them. — arunkumartyagi (@arunkumartyag10) April 1, 2020

Basanti in kutto ke samne mat nachna - DON'T HOLD ANY KINDA CEREMONY. — Ravi (@Rvi_Ranchi) April 1, 2020

5 Aadhe idhar jaao,aadhe udhar jaao,baki mere pi6e aao-Social distancing



6 Thakur ye hath muje de de-plz wash your hands,use soaps & sanitizer



7 ye dosti hum nahi todenge-No discrimination wid those who r fighting against #COVID19 -patients,health service providers nd all — CA Jay Buch (@CAjaybuch) April 1, 2020

Namak khaya to ab goli kha - Change eating habits too — Chiranjeev Dahiya (@chirudahiya) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 49,000 lives across the world and has infected over 961,340 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

