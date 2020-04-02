The Debate
Harsh Goenka Spreads COVID-19 Awareness With A Twist, Netizens Amazed

General News

Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a post on social media detailing the do's and don't's one should follow amid the global pandemic crisis.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsh Goenka

With coronavirus outbreak causing havoc across the globe, some people are trying to raise awareness by being creative and hilarious in order to reduce unnecessary panic related to it. Recently, Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a post on social media detailing the do's and don't's one should follow amid the global pandemic crisis. However, what caught netizens' eyeballs was the added Sholay twist to the post that Goenka gave. 

Read: Australia Announces Heavy Penalty For Illegally Exporting Essential Medical Supplies

In the post, Goenka wrote four famous dialogues from the movie connecting it to the precautions one should take to tackle the outbreak. Goenka mentioned four famous dialogues that the main antagonist Gabbar says in the film. The post that was shared on April 1 on Twitter has garnered more than 920 likes and over 160 retweets. Netizens responded with more jokes and flooded Goenka's timeline with hilarious memes.

 Read: US Navy Evacuates Sailors From Roosevelt After 93 Test Positive For Coronavirus

Read: New York's Neurosurgeon Famous For Separating Conjoined Twins Dies From COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 49,000 lives across the world and has infected over 961,340 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: COVID-19: Donald Trump Asked To Suspend H-1B Visa Programme Amid Crisis

First Published:
