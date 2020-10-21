Harsh Vardhan Speaks To MP Officials Over COVID Situation, State's Recovery Rate At 90.55%

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday spoke to senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Government to take cognizance of the state's fight against the virus and its implementation of the Centre's Jan Andolan plan.

"Madhya Pradesh has been increasingly performing better amid the COVID-19 crisis and records a recovery rate of 90.55% which is higher than the national average which stands at 89%. Its case fatality rate stands at 1.73%, a little higher than the national average," revealed Harsh Vardhan.

The state has also managed to reduce its active case contribution to India from 12% earlier to just 2%. "The State has a positivity rate of 6.17%, higher than the national average although more than 50% of its tests continue to be RT-PCR based," as per an official release of the Ministry.

During the virtual meet, the Madhya Pradesh officials also apprised the Union Health Ministry about the precautions that would be taken by the state in the upcoming months including the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The state has been using the 'Sarthak' app for effective containment of the virus in the state.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday saw 975 new cases of the virus, which pushed its caseload to 1,62,178. 25 new fatalities took the death toll to 2,811, a health official said. A total of 1,439 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking MP's overall recovery count to 1,46,860.

As the nation slowly inches towards normalcy, the Centre has kickstarted its 'Jan Andolan' to increase the awareness amongst every citizen of the country regarding the effects of the virus and the precautions that have to be adopted as the nation learns to live with the virus. Earlier on October 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation asking the citizens to not let their guards down ahead of the festive season. "The lockdown is gone, but the virus has not," said PM Modi in his address urging people to maintain caution.

