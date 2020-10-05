Harsh Vardhan Presides Over WHO Exec Meet, Stresses On 'global Collaboration' Amid COVID

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday addressed the special session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board. In his address, Vardhan contended that Therapeutic, diagnostics and vaccines for the whole world is the only way out of this pandemic and added that "Global collaboration is paramount".

"Governments, Industry and Philanthropy must pool resources to pay for the risk, the research, manufacturing and distribution but with the condition that rewards would be available to everyone regardless of where they have been developed," he said.

Vardhan, who is also the chairman of WHO Executive Board, said: "We also understand that strengthening emergency preparedness and risk management, the key to addressing health risk posed by emerging diseases and progress towards sustainable development goals."

'Save the powerless and the voiceless'

He acknowledged the member states for their contribution in combating the pandemic and displaying solidarity, while he encouraged all to further rise to the occasion to save the ones who are powerless.

"I must take this opportunity to acknowledge all member states for acting with speed and scale during the rapidly evolving pandemic and displaying solidarity to help each other on a bilateral as well as a multilateral basis. The hard work and determination demonstrated by the countries have saved countless lives," he added.

"I believe, we at WHO must all rise to the occasion to save the powerless and the voiceless to hopes in these darkest of hours. This is one chance, one moment to forge open collaborations and reaffirm the fundamental truth that the world is one," he said.

The catastrophic COVID-19 pandemic has globally infected 3,54,90,680 people of which 10,43,150 have succumbed to the virus according to Worldometer. The pandemic has not only caused a health crisis but also caused one of the bloodiest of global economic slowdown due to the lockdowns imposed in majority of the developed countries across the world, even as potent vaccines against the Coronavirus are still in developmental stages.

(With ANI inputs)

