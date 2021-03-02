Harsh Vardhan, Wife Nutan Goel Get First Covid-19 Shot, Compare Vaccine To Sanjeevani

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan and his wife Nutan Goel on Tuesday took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. After getting inoculated, Vardhan said that the vaccines prepared in India will act as Sanjeevani. He added that "Hanuman Ji had to fly" to get Sanjeevani but the Covid-19 vaccine is being provided at the hospitals for the countrymen. Vardhan requested people to get inoculated as soon as possible and inform the doctors in case of any side effects.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan set to get inoculated with #COVID19Vaccine at Delhi Heart & Lung Institute@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #LargestVaccineDrivehttps://t.co/KZS98PSh5F — DrHarshVardhanOffice (@DrHVoffice) March 2, 2021

The Minister said, "Today is Tuesday.... This vaccine will serve as Sanjeevani for the people of India... Hanuman ji had to fly out of the country for Sanjeevani, but the vaccine for the countrymen has been arranged in the hospitals. Everyone should get the vaccine done as soon as possible… I request everyone to get vaccinated. After 28 days of the first dose, everyone should get their second dose. Inform your doctor about any side effects." Union Health Minister also urged people to make payment of the vaccine who can afford it. He asserted, "We've paid Rs 250 for it, those who can afford should pay."

PM kick-started the second phase of the vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been administered the vaccine shot on Sunday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out for people. The government had announced on Wednesday that, in the second phase of the vaccination drive, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals. Also, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NCP president Sharad Pawar also took the jab on Monday.

According to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry, a total of 1,28,630 beneficiaries over 60 years of age and 18,850 aged 45 and above with co-morbidities took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. However, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore. The Health Ministry informed that 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal and Aarogya Setu App, since the registration opened up at 9 am on Monday.

