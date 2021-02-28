Haryana Chief Minister Says Income Up To Rs ₹ 1.8 Lakh Under Below Poverty Line Category

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that households with a total income of Rs 1.8 lakh will be included in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category from April 2021. The Haryana CM also announced that the benefit of Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojana will now be available to all BPL families.The Haryana government has also increased the legal assistance given to the scheduled castes, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in the case of harassment from Rs 11,000 to Rs 21,000.

New Schemes for BPL families

To mark the 644th birth anniversary of St Sriomani Guru Ravidas, Haryana CM made several announcements for people at a state-level function organised on Saturday at his residence. Khattar asserted that the annual income slab for BPL families will be increased from Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 1,80,000 from April 1, 2021. CM Khattar also announced that Chief Minister Antoyada Parivar Utthan Yojana will be launched on April 1. Under this Yojana, one lakh families with the lowest income in the state will be selected and the state government will make an effort to bring them into the mainstream. These families will be shortlisted after making the Identity Cards of the families (Parivar Pehchan Patra). However, out of the 65 lakh families in the state, around 54 lakh families have PPP cards.

The government will ensure that these families arn at least Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per month. The new scheme will also help the BPL families to upgrade their house as the government will give Rs 80,000 for the repairing of the houses which was earlier fixed at Rs 50,000.

Haryana CM urges people to follow the teachings of Guru Ravidas

Also, the state government is going to start the Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana to spread the thoughts of great saints to the people. Under this Yojana, the Haryana government will give a minimum of Rs 50,000 and a maximum of Rs 1,00,000 to social and religious organisations for organising programs on the birth anniversary of noble men at the block and village level. The state government has kept a budget of Rs 11 crore for these social and religious awareness schemes in the new financial year.

Talking about the teachings of Guru Ravidas, "Everyone should take inspiration from the life and teachings of such great personalities for ensuring brotherhood and social harmony in society. I bow to the great Saint Guru Ravidas Ji on this auspicious day," he said, adding "I urge everyone to come forward and strengthen the bonds of society by following the path of reverence, devotion, equality and compassion shown by him."



(With inputs from PTI)

