Haryana CM Khattar Announces Monthly Assistance For Patients Suffering From Rare Diseases

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced a monthly assistance of Rs 2,750 for patients suffering from 55 rare diseases, benefitting close to 8,000 people.

Khattar was taking part in a state-level programme in Yamunanagar during which he inaugurated 46 health institutions in 17 districts.

During the programme, he announced the monthly assistance of Rs 2,750 for patients suffering from 55 rare illnesses such as Pompe disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy, according to a statement issued here.

The state government already provides pension benefits to patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia, and Stage-III and Stage-IV cancer.

The latest announcement adds 55 rare diseases to the list with the government making a budget provision of Rs 25 crore for the puroise, according to the statement.

Around 8,000 patients will be able to get the financial benefit, the statement added.

Sharing government data on such patients, Khattar said 3,000 people are suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia, 4,000 have Stage-III and Stage-IV cancer and about 1,000 suffer from 55 other rare diseases, who will now receive the pension.

"These inaugurations and the financial assistance announced for the patients will certainly play a pivotal role in further strengthening the health infrastructure along with providing the best health care facilities to every citizen," Khattar said.

During the programme, the chief minister inaugurated the 275-bed Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

He also inaugurated health institutions in Bhiwani, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rohtak, Kaithal, Faridabad, Palwal, Sirsa, Panchkula, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Gurugram, Narnaul and Kurukshetra.

A district civil hospital, two subdivisional civil hospitals, three community health centres, an urban health centre, a mother and child hospital, eight primary health centres, 15 health and welfare centres and 15 sub-health centres were also thrown open to the public.

"Time and again the present state government has given a lot of emphasis on strengthening the health care system. Along with increasing the budget for the health sector every year, with several patient-friendly and people-friendly initiatives to fortify the health care sector, we have ensured that everyone should get state-of-the-art facilities at affordable prices.

"Not only this, special attention is being paid towards increasing the number of doctors," he said.

Khattar added that according to World Health Organization norms, the strength of doctors in Haryana should be 28,000 but the figure is at 13,000, including government and private ones, at present.

"When our government was formed in 2014, the number of MBBS seats in Haryana was only 750. With the opening of new medical colleges, now these seats have become 1,900. Also, now seven medical colleges are either under construction or have been announced.

"After their construction (is completed), the number of MBBS (seats) will increase to more than 3,000. Besides this, the strength of paramedical staff and nursing staff is also being increased," he said.

The chief minister said a new medical college and an Ayurvedic college will be constructed in Panchkula shortly.

All the land acquisition process has been completed for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhalkhi-Majra, Rewari. Its foundation stone will be laid soon, he said.

The Centre has implemented the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, under which poor and needy families get a health insurance facility of Rs 5 lakh. About 15.5 lakh families in Haryana have received benefits under this scheme, the statement added.

"However, extending the scope of this scheme, we have implemented the CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana. Today, about 29.5 lakh families of the state are getting benefits of this scheme. Apart from this, the Nirogi Haryana Yojana has also been made to provide health check-ups for citizens.

"Under this, 25 types of tests are done. So far, about two lakh citizens have been tested. Our target is to cover the 1.25 crore population," Khattar said.

The chief minister added that in a bid to ensure that every citizen remains hale and hearty, Ayurveda wellness centres are being opened in the villages.

Health Minister Anil Vij and School Education Minister Kanwar Pal were also present on the occasion.