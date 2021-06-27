Haryana CM To Meet EAM Jaishankar Over Vishal Jood Lodged In Australian Prison

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday informed that he will be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to seek his intervention in releasing a 24-year-old, Vishal Jood, who is currently lodged in a prison in Australia. As per reports, Vishal Jood is a resident of Karnal, Haryana and has been lodged in an Australian jail over his alleged involvement in a series of hate attacks on suspected pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Sydney.

Haryana CM: 'Have requested S Jaishankar for his intervention'

Stating that he would request the Australian High Commission to intervene in the issue, the Haryana CM said that he had spoken to S Jaishankar and the Union Minister had assured him of full cooperation from MEA's end. Manohar Lal Khattar also remarked that continuous efforts are being made to release Jood from the Australian prison.

Vishal Jood, who was studying in Australia, was arrested on April 16 in Sydney for alleged hate speech and role in three suspected hate crimes, including clashes between Haryanvi youths and members of the Sikh community at Harris Park in Sydney in March and April this year. Several videos of the clashes at Harris Park had surfaced on social media.

They claim that Jood was arrested for saving the Indian flag from a pro-Khalistan group, but the police have said that Jood was arrested for three incidents. These include the February 28 attacks on Sikhs in which baseball bats, rods, sticks, and other weapons were used. The police said that the group of Sikhs who were attacked on February 28 had earlier participated in an anti-farm laws protest in Australia.

As per New South Wales police, Vishal Jood was charged with "3 counts of affray, 3 counts of armed with a weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, 2 counts of destroy or damage property and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others".

CM Khattar urges NRI to set up businesses in Haryana

This statement comes, when Khattar is visiting Manali in Himachal Pradesh. On the second day of his visit, he held a virtual meeting with NGOs and NRIs living in Australia. Thanking them for sending oxygen concentrations and other essential medical equipment to India in the time of its needs, the Chief Minister urged the Haryanvi diaspora and foreign investors to invest in Haryana.

Terming Haryana as a preferred destination for investment, the Chief Minister said that the state government has formed a Foreign Cooperation Department to resolve the issues related to foreign investment. This department will also coordinate with foreign investors as well, he added. He said, "Along with this, a single-window system has also been created through, which the investors can get all types of approvals online in 45 days so that they can set up their industry."

CM Khattar said, "Haryana has immense potential for the industry in the fields of auto manufacturing, skill development, IT and ITES, agro and agro-based industries such as food processing, health and animal science, tourism, integrated aviation hubs."

Giving out further details, CM Khattar informed that a relationship manager will also be assigned to foreign investors, who wish to set up their business in Haryana. Assuring that the Haryana government has always been committed to creating a progressive business environment in the state, he said that 10 industrial model townships with all necessary facilities have been set up in the state. "A separate MSME Department has also been created for the purpose of promoting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state," the CM added.

(Image: ANI, PTI)