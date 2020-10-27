Haryana Govt To Organise Multiple Foundation-laying Events To Mark One Year Celebration

Ahead of the upcoming Baroda by-poll elections, the Haryana government is all set to organise multiple foundation stone-laying functions across all the districts in the state on Tuesday, October 27. As the state govt led by BJP and JJP is completing one year of administration in the state multiple events have been organised; however no such function will be held in Sonipat due to the model code of conduct put in place due to the by-poll.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan to all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners stated that the foundation stones/inauguration of the projects will be carried out at the district level apart from speeches and highlighting the achievements of the government.

READ | 1,153 fresh COVID-19 cases take Haryana's tally to 1,59,457; death toll 1,737

The order further directed all Deputy Commissioners (excluding Sonipat) to make proper arrangements for inaugurating/laying of foundation stones in their respective districts. To mark the one-year celebration a state-level function is being organized at Hisar. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other dignitaries will address the districts by way of video link. Arrangements are being made at Hisar to ensure live streaming of all the district programmes and similarly, each district will need to have a two-way video link with State function, the order stated. The venue of district function should be at the site of inauguration/laying of foundation stones, the order added.

READ | In major reshuffle, Haryana govt issues transfer orders of 34 IAS officers

CM and Dy CM to inaugurate construction work of Hisar airport

While CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will be in Hisar, all the MPs, state Cabinet ministers, Ministers of State, and various MLAs each have been allocated one district each. Khattar and Dushyant are expected to inaugurate the construction work of Hisar airport’s expansion and shall attend a Bhoomi-Poojan ceremony there.

READ | Subdued Dussehra celebrations in Punjab, Haryana

Meanwhile, state assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta will be in Panchkula, Education Minister Kanwar Pal in Yamunanagar, Anil Vij in Ambala, MPs including Nayab Singh Saini in Kurukshetra, Sanjay Bhatia in Karnal, Arvind Sharma in Rohtak, Ramesh Kaushik in Jind, Rattal Lal Kataria in Jhajjar, Dharam Vir in Charkhi Dadri, Sunita Duggal will be in Fatehabad and Krishan Pal Gujjar in Faridabad. While the rest of the ministers will be in the other districts accordingly to mark the one year celebration.

READ | Haryana initiates process to omit word 'Punjab' from its laws