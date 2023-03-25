Haryana HM Slams Punjab Govt's 'lax' Approach On Amritpal; 'It Took Them 1.5 Days To...'

Anil Vij, the Minister of Home and Health for Haryana, has alleged that the Punjab government is not serious about apprehending Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh. He claimed that the Punjab Police were informed of Singh's whereabouts by the Haryana Police, but it took them 1.5 days to get to Shahabad (in Haryana).

Speaking to reporters on Friday, March 24, Vij said, "I do not think the Punjab government is serious about arresting Amritpal. They have been lax in this matter. They were searching in Jalandhar with all their personnel while he was sitting here in Shahbad and having a meal at a relative's house."

"By the time we received information, he had fled Shahbad. However, we informed the Punjab Police, but it took them one and a half days to reach Shahabad. This clearly gives away the lethargic approach of the Punjab government in this matter," he added.

Amritpal Singh in Delhi?

According to police sources, Amritpal is believed to have left for the national capital on Friday. Delhi Police have been on high alert since getting the information and are attempting to follow Amritpal's whereabouts.

Considering the chances of Amritpal reaching Delhi, a warning has also been issued in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand and its districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar.

Uttarakhand's Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar, said, "An alert has been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar districts of the state as it is possible that the pro-Khalistan leader might enter the state."

On Thursday, Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill, said that a total of 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state."Police teams are doing a thorough screening of all the arrested persons and soon, they will be released from police custody," he said.

Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18, following which authorities launched a manhunt and deployed thousands of paramilitary police to nab him.

(With agency inputs)