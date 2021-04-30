Haryana Imposes Weekend Lockdown In 9 Districts To Combat COVID; Here Are The Guidelines

The Haryana government announced a weekend lockdown in 9 districts of the state to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus amid a rising number of cases. Effective from 10 pm on April 30 to 5 am on May 3, the restrictions are applicable to the districts of Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad. Any person violating these containment measures can face action as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Currently, there are 93,175 novel coronavirus cases in Haryana while 3,76,852 patients have been discharged and 4118 deaths have been reported.

