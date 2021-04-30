Haryana Imposes Weekend Lockdown In 9 Districts To Combat COVID; Here Are The Guidelines

The Haryana government announced a weekend lockdown in 9 districts of the state to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus amid a rising number of cases. Effective from 10 pm on April 30 to 5 am on May 3, the restrictions are applicable to the districts of Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad. Any person violating these containment measures can face action as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Currently, there are 93,175 novel coronavirus cases in Haryana while 3,76,852 patients have been discharged and 4118 deaths have been reported.
Here are the rules of the weekend lockdown:
- The residents must stay indoors during this period. No person shall move on foot, by vehicle, or roam on any road or public places
- However, those tasked with law and order, emergency and municipal services including the Executive Magistrates, police personnel, military personnel, health, electricity, fire, journalists with accreditation and government machinery tasked with COVID-19 duties are exempted on the production of Identity Card
- Movement for examination and those on examination duties
- There shall be no curbs on those engaged in the production of essential goods
- Inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods will be allowed
- All medical establishments will continue to be functional and transportation of all medical personnel shall be permitted
- Telecommunications, internet services, IT and IT-enabled services, delivery of all essential goods through E-commerce, petrol pumps, private security services, farming operations, power generation, transmission, and distribution units stay outside the purview of these guidelines
- Restaurants, food courts in malls can remain open only for home delivery
- Passengers going to or returning from railway stations, airport, or bus stations will be exempted
- With prior permission, marriage functions can take place at a maximum of 50% of hall capacity with a ceiling of 30 and 50 persons in closed and open spaces respectively
- All industrial establishments must apply on the Saralharyana portal to generate requisite passes for employees
- The District Magistrate will deploy Executive Magistrates as Incident Commanders in the respective local jurisdictions. The Incident Commander will issue passes for enabling essential movement
