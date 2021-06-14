Haryana Lockdown Extended With Major Relaxations; Check What's Open, What's Closed

In a move to continue preventive measures despite a decline in positivity rate and fresh cases of COVID-19, the Haryana Government on Sunday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till June 21. The current restrictions were supposed to end on June 14 (Monday); however, with new guidelines, the curbs have been extended under "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)". The administration has allowed activities covering almost all segments, apart from education, to operate in a restricted manner.

Like Delhi, the State Disaster Management Authority of Haryana has also allowed religious places to open, limiting the number of visitors to 21.

Under the new guidelines, here's what's allowed

All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm. Malls, on the other hand, are permitted to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Restaurants and bars can function from 10 AM to 10 PM with 50% capacity, adhering to the COVID-19 norms.

Religious places are allowed to open with 21 visitors who will have to strictly follow social distancing and other COVID protocols.

For weddings, funerals, gatherings of up to 21 persons are allowed. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and courts as well. No 'barat' procession will be allowed.

Other than weddings and last rites, the maximum number of people allowed for other activities is 50 people. Prior permission of the deputy commissioner will be required.

Gyms are now allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitization and COVID-appropriate behavioral norms.

All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function.

Sports complexes, stadiums are permitted to open only for sports activities.

What's not allowed

With relief to almost every activity in the state, the Government has still not allowed the followings:

All government and private colleges, coaching institutions, libraries, and training institutes in the state will remain closed until further orders.

Spas shall remain closed.

Spectators will not be allowed.

Haryana govt issues order to extend lockdown till June 21st with some relaxations in the state#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YyaESOMbaj — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Haryana COVID-19 condition

After recording a massive surge in COVID-19 fresh cases, the state has now reported less than 500 infections in the recent tally. On Sunday, Haryana administered 426 fresh coronavirus cases and 45 COVID-related deaths. In the last 24 hours, 944 patients had recovered from the virus.