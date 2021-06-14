Haryana Lockdown Extended With Major Relaxations; Check What's Open, What's Closed

Quick links:
Image: ManoharLalKhattar/Facebook/PTI/Representativeimage
In a move to continue preventive measures despite a decline in positivity rate and fresh cases of COVID-19, the Haryana Government on Sunday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till June 21. The current restrictions were supposed to end on June 14 (Monday); however, with new guidelines, the curbs have been extended under "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)". The administration has allowed activities covering almost all segments, apart from education, to operate in a restricted manner.
Like Delhi, the State Disaster Management Authority of Haryana has also allowed religious places to open, limiting the number of visitors to 21.
With relief to almost every activity in the state, the Government has still not allowed the followings:
Haryana govt issues order to extend lockdown till June 21st with some relaxations in the state#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YyaESOMbaj— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021
After recording a massive surge in COVID-19 fresh cases, the state has now reported less than 500 infections in the recent tally. On Sunday, Haryana administered 426 fresh coronavirus cases and 45 COVID-related deaths. In the last 24 hours, 944 patients had recovered from the virus.