Health Minister Receives Denmark PM, Reveals Her Praise For Gujarat's 'green Initiatives'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday received Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in New Delhi. The Danish Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to India, appreciated Gujarat's green initiatives after her visit to the Bhavan.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared images from her visit and wrote, "Received Danish PM@Statsmin H.E. Ms Mette Frederiksen at the magnificent Garvi Gujarat Bhawan. She got a glimpse of rich Gujarati culture during the visit. She appreciated Gujarat's rapid progress in renewable energy sector & recalled Denmark’s long association with the State."

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also took to Twitter and shared the visit of Frederiksen. He further added that the Danish PM appreciated Gujarat's green initiatives and recalled Denmark's long association with Gujarat.

Denmark Prime Minister on a three-day visit to India

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who is on a three-day visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, October 9. She was received by MoS for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi. PM Mette Frederiksen is the first foreign head of government to tour India after the implementation of COVID constraints in March last year.

Later on the same day, she met President Ram Nath Kovind, followed by a meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The two Prime Ministers held lateral discussions and further emphasised a strong and cordial relationship between both countries. She was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, accompanied by a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's tomb at Rajghat.

Later, she arrived at the Agra Airforce Station at about 8.30 p.m. on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister, Shrikant Sharma, greeted her along with personnel from the city and police administration.

On Sunday, she paid a visit to one of the world's Seven Wonders, the Taj Mahal, along with her husband Bo Tengberg and a delegation. After spending nearly one and a half hours inside the Taj Mahal premises, she expressed her gratitude in the visitors' register and also went to tour the Agra Fort.

Meanwhile, as a major part of her visit, India and Denmark also agreed on a joint action plan for five years and Green Strategic Partnership which will focus on a collaboration to promote green and sustainable growth.

