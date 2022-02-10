India Relaxes COVID-19 Guidelines For International Arrivals, Health Min Issues New SOPs

Amid undulating COVID-19 trends, the Health Ministry on February 10 issued revised guidelines for international travellers, airlines and 'all points of entry (airports, seaports and land border)'. In view of economic activities that need to be taken up in an unhindered manner, the authorities compounded directives that will come into effect on February 14. In the latest notification, the demarcation of countries ‘at-risk’ & other countries was removed.

Air travel rules

Submit factual and complete information in self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal, including travel details in the preceding 14 days.

Travellers are mandated to submit a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR diagnosis within 72 hrs prior to the impending journey.

Recommends 14 days self-monitoring post-arrival as against 7 days home quarantine that was mandated earlier.

Besides uploading a negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), the option to upload a certificate of completing the full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination provided from countries on a reciprocal basis, the Ministry stated.

Post arrival requirement is to undergo home/institutional quarantine/ self-health monitoring, as warranted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The undertaking to which should be uploaded with the concerned airline before commencing the travel.

On arrival rules

2% of the total passengers in the flight shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

In each flight, such travellers shall be identified by respective airlines on the basis of nationality and their samples will be collected before allowing them to exit the airport.

Positive tested samples shall be further sent to genomic testing at INSACOG.

Dial the National COVID helpline number 1075 or State helpline number if one develops COVID-19 symptoms and refer to the nearest health facility.

Seaports/ land border arrival

Passengers arriving via waterways or roadways are expected to follow the aforementioned regulations, however, online registration is not required for them.

Self-declaration form to be submitted to the concerned authorities at respective ports on arrival.

The notification can be perused as follows:

India's travel rules for children under 5 years of age

Notably, children aged below 5 years are exempted from both pre and post-arrival testing unless they are found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period.

Further, the ministry listed countries and regions which are allowed to upload vaccination completion certificates.