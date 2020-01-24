National Girl Child Day 2020: Top 10 Empowering Quotes By Women

National girl child day is observed every year in India on January 24 to fight against the social discrimination and exploitation girls face every day of their lives. The special day provides support and new opportunities to the girls in the country. It is marked to raise awareness among the people about inequalities, discrimination, exploitation faced by the girls in the society.

Strengthening our resolve towards Beti Bachao Beti Padhao -



इन्हें मदद नहीं, मौके की ज़रूरत है। #MeriBetiMeraGarv

Awareness camps to treat girl children equally

This day is celebrated by organising awareness camps, discussions, and programs on child sex ratios, Save the Girl Child campaign, the importance of education, and creating a safe environment for the girl child. Our government has come up with a lot of advertisements on television, radio, and newspapers to spread a social message "Save the Girl Child". Several NGO's take part in the awareness program to treat girl children equally and educate them.

Below are the top 10 powerful quotes by women.

1. "We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave - to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential.” - Malala Yousafzai

2. “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” -Margaret Thatcher

3. “Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.”-Bethany Hamilton

4. “When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.”-Michelle Obama

5. "All girls know that they can be anything now. That transformation is to me one of the most satisfying things." - Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

6. “We need women who are so strong they can be gentle, so educated they can be humble, so fierce they can be compassionate, so passionate they can be rational, and so disciplined they can be free.” -Kavita Ramdas

7. "We should be respectful but we must also have the courage to stop harmful practices that impoverish girls, women and their communities." - Graca Machel

8. "Achieving gender equality is about disrupting the status quo – not negotiating it." - Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

9. "To save a girl is to save generations!" – Gordon B. Hinckley

10. “The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will.” -Amy Tenny

