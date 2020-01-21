Here's The Friend That Ratan Tata Looks Forward To Meeting Every Day In Office

Ratan Tata, Chairman for Tata group took to Instagram to reveal a friend that he anxiously looks forward to seeing at the office every morning. The philanthropist and the acclaimed businessman that joined the Instagram community 2 months ago shared an adorable story this morning about the dog, Goa with a caption, “What I look forward to every day at the office. My friend Goa”.

According to sources, Goa resided at Bombay House, the worldwide headquarters of Tata Group and headed the pack of the canine inmates that stay there. He is reportedly Ratan Tata’s favourite as he shared a candid picture of the dog greeting him with joy as he arrived at the office on Tuesday.

Long-time occupant of Bombay House

Ratan Tata, who has previously shared numerous pictures of the black and white dog Goa on his social media has time and often expressed his affection for the dog. The dog reciprocates the gesture in similar fervour, welcoming him in excitement every morning. A long-time occupant of Bombay House told the media that Goa patiently waited for Mr Tata to arrive each morning at Bombay House and he would accompany him in the elevator. Goa had even earmarked a couch to sleep on in the office, he said.

The dog reportedly earned his name as ‘Goa’ because he was shipped from Goa to Mumbai as a pet for the industry tycoon. Tata’s inclination for this black and white dog and his immense love for the dogs, in general, is evident from the fact that Tata Group has special Kennel dedicated to stray dogs living in and around the area. Ratan Tata is extremely passionate about dogs and the group has a dedicated focus on animal safety and security, as per the reports.

