Here's How This 27-year-old Got His Dream Job With Ratan Tata

In a recent post shared on Facebook by 'Humans of Bombay', a 27-year-old Shantanu Naidu explains how he met and got his dream job with Ratan Tata. Naidu has been working with the Tata Group for as long as 18 months and has been helping Ratan Tata in his startup speculations and giving official help.

Naidu said that it was five years ago when he witnessed the death of a stray dog that prompted him to start making collars with reflectors on them so that the drivers could see the dogs from a distance. It was then that the work got covered in the Tata group of companies' newsletter. He later sent a handwritten letter addressing Ratan Tata since he love dogs too. He said that he was hesitant at first but then said to himself 'why not'. Two months later the 27-year-old got a response from the business pioneer inviting him for a meeting after which everything changed for him.

Naidu said, “Word spread like fire and our work got covered in the Tata group of companies’ newsletter. People wanted to buy our collars, but we had no funding. Around that time, my dad asked me to write a letter to Mr. Ratan Tata, since he loves dogs too. I was hesitant at first, but then I said to myself, ‘Why not?’ So I wrote him a handwritten letter and forgot all about it!”. He further added, “Two months later, my life changed. I received a signed letter from Mr. Ratan Tata himself! When I opened it, it said that he really loved our work and would like to meet me”.

READ: Ratan Tata Joins Instagram, Makes Reference To 'breaking The Internet'

READ: Ratan Tata To Invest In Tork Motors

Motopaws, the collar company

Naidu's collar company 'Motopaws' has reportedly produced 500 to 1,500 collars. He soon left for his master but promised the 81-year-old to dedicate his life working for the Tata Trust. It was after coming back to India that he received a call from Ratan Tata asking him if he would like to to be his assistant. Naidu said that he still had to pinch himself to know that this isn't a dream. He further added that he calls Ratan Tata “Millennial Dumbledore” as he thinks the name suits him.

READ: WATCH: Ratan Tata Departs For PM Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony In New Delhi; Nita Ambani, Gautam Adani And Other Industry Leaders To Also Attend

READ: Ratan Tata Invests In Ola Electric Mobility