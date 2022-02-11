Hijab Row: All India Bar Assn Writes To PM Modi; Demands Implementation Of Dress Code

Amid the Hijab row, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the implementation of a dress code in educational institutions across the country. The AIBC said that the anti-social elements are trying to spoil secular values in educational institutions by misguiding Muslim students to wear Niqab, Hijab, Burka in place of prescribed secular uniform.

In a letter addressed to PM Modi, the AIBA said, "The present situation in some areas of Karnataka is the result of misinformation that the Muslim students are entitled to wear Hijab in all educational institutions, as per Muslim religious scripts. Students who were agitating in Karnataka were wearing “Niqabs” in a non-religious institute. As a matter of fact, all educational institutions are not religious institutions. Niqab and Hijab are permitted in Muslim Madarsas and not in general secular educational institutions."

The All India Bar Association added that the country is passing through a critical time where anti-social elements are trying to sabotage the secular fabric of the country. "Especially during this time, nobody should be permitted to use Hijab or Niqab in educational institutions in India and educational institution's uniform should be strictly adhered to by the students of secular institutions," it said.

The AIBA called up the Centre and state governments to ensure that all students, irrespective of any religion, wear the school uniform to uphold secular values in India as India is a secular country.

The Hijab protests began last month when a few students at the Government Girls PU college in Karnataka's Udupi district alleged that they had been barred from attending the classroom. During the protests, some students claimed they were not allowed to enter inside the classroom for wearing hijabs.

Hijab row: SC refuses urgent hearing on pleas against Karnataka HC's interim order

The Supreme Court on Friday resued to hear urgently petitions relating to hijab row and said it is "watching" what's happening in Karnataka and in hearing before the High Court. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that they will see the issue at the "appropriate time" as the Karnataka HC is seized of the matter and even suggest lawyers to not make it a national issue.

"I don't want to express anything. Don't take it on a larger level. We also know what is happening in the state and hearing in the High Court. You also have to think over whether it's proper to bring it to Delhi. Definitely, we will examine and we will have to protect Constitutional rights. Let us see appropriate time, we will hear," CJI observed.