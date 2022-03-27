Hijab Row: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Appeals To Society To 'stop Targeting Girls'

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has appealed to society to stop targeting girls, including on the issue of hijab, saying 'let them live the way they choose to'. Earlier this month, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petitions which sought permission to wear hijab in classrooms of educational institutions maintaining that 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice' of Islam and uniform dress rule should be followed in educational institutions where it has been prescribed.

Recently, a clip has been making rounds on the internet wherein a reporter can be seen asking Harnaaz Sandhu about her views on the issue around hijab. The video was captured in an event held on March 17 in honour of Miss Universe 2021's homecoming. Before she responded to the query, the organiser intervened and asked the reporter to abstain from asking any political questions and further suggested the media rather ask about her journey, success, and how she has been a source of inspiration.

'Why do you always target girls?': Harnaaz Sandhu

The reporter responded by saying, 'let Harnaaz say the same things'. The Chandigarh-based model then expressed her anguish over how often girls are targeted in society. She said, "Honestly, why do you always target girls? Even now, you are targeting me. Like, even on the issue of Hijab, the girls are being targeted. Let them (girls) live the way they choose to, let her reach her destination, let her fly, those are her wings, don't cut them, if you must (cut someone's wings) cut your own." She further asked the reporter to ask her about her journey, the hurdles she faced, and the success at the beauty pageant earlier this year.

Recently, a video surfaced showing a Muslim student in hijab offering namaz in a Madya Pradesh university, which led to a controversy. The video, shared on social media, shows the student offering namaz inside a classroom in Dr Harisingh Gour Sagar University, a central institution. A right-wing group, Hindu Jagran Manch, has complained to the university administration to act against the student. The university said it has ordered an investigation.

Hijab row in Karnataka

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 dismissed petitions seeking to allow wearing hijab inside classrooms. The HC maintained, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions". It has also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation'. The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@harnaazsandhu