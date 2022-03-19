After Karnataka High Court upheld that hijab or headscarves are not an essential part of Islam, an Islamic organisation Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) issued death threats to judges during an event conducted in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Thursday, March 17.

In the clip shared by Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) leader Arjun Sampath, TNTJ Leader Covai R Rahmatullah said that if HC judges get killed over the Hijab verdict then they themselves will be responsible for their deaths. Terming the court's decision illegal and invalid, he also alleged that the Judiciary has sold itself to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

An open murder threat to the judges...



But DMK and @tnpoliceoffl are u still going to sit and watch this drama....

Rahmatullah also alleged that Sadhus could roam naked in India and Muslims were prevented from wearing the hijab. "If you attack Muslims, we will get on the ground. We are not afraid of Modi, Yogi and Amit Shah," he said.

Letter by social worker seeks suo motu contempt

Following threats to judges, social worker Girish Bhardwaj penned a letter to the Registrar General of the Court in relation to TNTJ Leader Covai R Rahmatullah's remark on the said judgement. Bharadwaj requested the Karnataka HC to initiate suo moto contempt proceedings against the leader of Thowheed Jamat.

"Sir, it is shocking that Covai. R Rahmatullah, Leader of Thowheed Jamat, Madhurai, Tamilnadu has gone to the extent to threaten judges 'that if judges get killed over the hijab case verdict, then they will themselves be responsible for their death.' He has intimidated the public and youth of Tamil Nadu that we must be ready for any Consequences. In a Public Event, he has quoted the death of Justice in Jharkhand," the social worker wrote.

He also informed that Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of Popular Front of India, said that HC's decision stands against the Constitution and they will continue to fight against it. Additionally, Amir-e-Shariat an Islamic organisation gave a bandh call against the Court's verdict, Bhardwaj said.

He also blamed Communist Party of India (CPI)'s Sitaram Yechury for damaging and depicting the judgement of the Karnataka High Court in poor light.