Himachal Pradesh: All Educational Institutes To Remain Shut Till Jan 26 Amid COVID Surge

Amid the worrisome surge in cases of COVID-19 and its variant Omicron across the country, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced that all educational institutes will remain closed in the state till January 26. However, only medical colleges will remain open, ensuring that protocols are being followed. This comes after the state recorded 728 fresh COVID cases, which is its biggest single-day jump in several months.

The State Government order read, "All educational institutions (Government, Semi government or Private) which include ‘Schools/Colleges/Universities/Academic Institutions/Engineering Polytechnic Colleges/Coaching Centers will remain closed up to 26.01.2022 in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The Residential schools will also remain close for the period."

The order added, "All Nursing and Medical colleges will however remain open and will ensure observance of the COVID-19 SOPs and safety protocols issued by the Health Department."

What are the Penal Provisions announced by the Himachal Govt?

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and other legal provisions as applicable, the order stated.

COVID Situation In Himachal Pradesh

In its biggest single-day jump in the last several months, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 728 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 2,31,587. However, the death toll remained unchanged at 3,864. The number of active COVID cases in the state climbed to 2,811 from 2,153 on Thursday. Meanwhile, 70 more patients recovered from the virus; with this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,24,890.

On Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 5 am to check the spread of the deadly virus, deciding to close indoor sports complexes and cinema halls in the state and allow only 50 per cent attendance at gatherings in marriage and banquet halls.

The Central government on Friday announced that all international travellers flying to India will have to undergo seven days of mandatory home quarantine starting January 11, 2022. The official notification by the Centre informed that the travellers from 'at-risk' countries will need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, which also includes post-arrival testing.

Image: ANI, PTI, Pixabay