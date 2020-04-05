Himachal Man Commits Suicide Despite Testing COVID Negative, On Facing Social Boycott

In a tragic development, a 37-year old man from Himachal Pradesh's Una committed suicide on Sunday, inspite of testing negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to police officials. Officers state that the victim was allegedly facing social boycott by some villagers who suspected he suffered from COVID-19. Himachal Pradesh has reported 6 cases with 1 death till date.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) S R Mardi, on Sunday, warned all Tablighi Jamaat attendees that 'murder and Attempt to murder charge' will be slapped on them if they fail to voluntarily inform the police. He gave all attendees a deadline till 5 PM this evening to inform their whereabouts to the police. Himachal Pradesh had traced and quarantined 204 Markaz attendees till Friday.

On Friday, an elderly couple allegedly committed suicide in Punjab over fear of getting infected by Coronavirus, police said. The DSP said as per the preliminary examination, they showed no symptoms of coronavirus. Police, along with health officials, were investigating the matter, he added.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, a suspected coronavirus patient, who had allegedly committed suicide in a hospital was tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Friday. The sample of the 40-year-old man was sent to Meerut Medical College and the report is negative for coronavirus, said chief medical officer Sanjay Bhatnagar. The patient allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Wednesday night and the reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said. Several other COVID-19 supect, positive and negative cases have committed suicide fearing ostracisation.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 3374 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 266 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 690. 77 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

