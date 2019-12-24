Himachal Pradesh: Shimla's Iconic 150-year-old Church Bell To Ring After 35 Years

The snow-clad city of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh will get to hear its historic 150-year-old worship call bell ring again at Christ Church after 35 long years. The bell had been dysfunctional for decades and a local man, Victor Den, restored the bell to make it functional ahead of Christmas.

A retired mechanical engineer, Victor told a news agency, “People will be very happy to see this bell ring again. It will be a nostalgic moment for them. Many people have spent their childhood in and around this church. We have fond memories related to the bell as well.”

Iconic Bell

As per the locals, the Christ Church was built in Shimla around 1857. The bell has been in the church since British times. Many Christian denominations ring the church bells to call the people to worship and convey the message that a mass or service has been commenced.

“It was not functional for over 35 years now, so I repaired it. The bell took over 20 days’ of hard labour to repair. I got many parts locally manufactured and bought the others from Chandigarh,” Victor said.

Victor also wants to educate the young people about the mechanism of the Church bell and its rhythm and notes.

Christmas in Shimla

Many tourists in Shimla are also keen to celebrate Christmas in the hill town hoping that the festival brings people together.

Glenn Woodworth, a tourist, said, “Christmas has never been exclusively a religious celebration for me and my family but it is still a reason for everyone to come together. So, even though I am not with my family right now, I can feel the energy with all the Indians and their families.”

Glenn also added that he was excited to hear the historic bell’s ring for the first time in three decades. Many tourists from around the world have rushed to Shimla for ice skating as fresh now hits the hill town in the North Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

