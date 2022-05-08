Himachal Pradesh: UAPA Invoked In Khalistan Provocation, SFJ's Pannu Named Main Accused

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked in the shocking incident where Khalistani flags were found tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Sunday. According to the police, an FIR has been registered under 153-A, 153-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been added to the case. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been named as the 'main accused' in the matter, the police added.

Moreover, to maintain vigil in the state and prevent any further untoward incidents, ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges, and District SPs have been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers, as well as ramp up surveillance in places of probable hideouts, the police said in a statement.

Himachal Pradesh | An FIR has been registered u/s 153-A, 153-B IPC and section 3 of HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985 relating to hoisting the banners & graffiti of Khalistan on the outer

Khalistani flags hoisted outside Himachal Assembly

On Sunday, May 8, Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala along with the word 'Khalistan' inscribed in green on the outermost wall of the assembly. Condemning the incident, CM Jairam Thakur vowed to take 'strict action' against the culprits as well as review the border security of the state.

"There are CCTV cameras at the location, we are trying to catch their moment. I also want to urge the people of Himachal Pradesh to maintain peace. We will take strict action against the culprits that is for sure. We will also review our border security system with other states and try to make it more strong," said the Himachal Pradesh CM.

It is important to mention that the latest provocation comes after a series of similar attempts by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). In March 2022, Gurpatwant Pannu had called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla, reacting to which the Anti-Terrorist Front of India had burnt the Khalistani flags outside the deputy commissioner's office and staged a protest.

Last year in July, the Himachal police had filed a case against Pannu for threatening the CM of the hill state not to hoist the tricolor on Independence Day, following which the security for dignitaries attending the August 15 ceremony in Shimla was tightened.