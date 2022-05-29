Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Issues List Of '1862 Mosques Built On Temples' Amid Gyanvapi Row

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque- Kashi Vishwanath temple complex contention, a right-wing organisation, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti released a list of 'illegal' mosques on Sunday. The said list features over 1,862 names of mosques which were allegedly built by demolishing temples across India. The most number of mosques named in the list are in Uttar Pradesh (299), followed by Karnataka (191), Tamil Nadu (172), Rajasthan (170), Gujarat (169), Madhya Pradesh (150), Maharashtra (143) Andhra Pradesh (142), West Bengal (101), Bihar (77).

70 mosques in the National Capital Delhi have also been named on the list, which includes prominent ones like Qutb Minar, Madrasa and Maqbara of Alaud-Din Khalji, Sundar Burj Maqbara of Sikandar Lodi, Khirki Masjid and Maqbara of Razia Sultan among others.

#BREAKING | Hindu Jan Jagriti Samiti releases list of '1862 illegal mosques', claims '191 situated in Karnataka'.https://t.co/bbyaMwOij9 pic.twitter.com/nswUIBms9C — Republic (@republic) May 29, 2022

Plea in Supreme Court seeks survey of all ancient mosques

The development comes days after a petition was filed before the Supreme Court seeking a survey of all prominent mosques, 100 years old or above. The writ petition filed under Article 32 (Right to Constitutional Remedies) of the Constitution through Advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra has sought directions for the issuance of guidelines and directions for keeping the disputed properties protected.

In the petition, there is a mention of how a Shivalinga has been found at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi inside the pond/well were the people offering prayers used to perform Wudu/Wuzu i.e. wash their feet before offering prayer in the dome area.