Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Issues List Of '1862 Mosques Built On Temples' Amid Gyanvapi Row

Image: Republicworld/AP
Amid the Gyanvapi mosque- Kashi Vishwanath temple complex contention, a right-wing organisation, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti released a list of 'illegal' mosques on Sunday. The said list features over 1,862 names of mosques which were allegedly built by demolishing temples across India. The most number of mosques named in the list are in Uttar Pradesh (299), followed by Karnataka (191), Tamil Nadu (172), Rajasthan (170), Gujarat (169), Madhya Pradesh (150), Maharashtra (143) Andhra Pradesh (142), West Bengal (101), Bihar (77).
70 mosques in the National Capital Delhi have also been named on the list, which includes prominent ones like Qutb Minar, Madrasa and Maqbara of Alaud-Din Khalji, Sundar Burj Maqbara of Sikandar Lodi, Khirki Masjid and Maqbara of Razia Sultan among others.
The development comes days after a petition was filed before the Supreme Court seeking a survey of all prominent mosques, 100 years old or above. The writ petition filed under Article 32 (Right to Constitutional Remedies) of the Constitution through Advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra has sought directions for the issuance of guidelines and directions for keeping the disputed properties protected.
In the petition, there is a mention of how a Shivalinga has been found at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi inside the pond/well were the people offering prayers used to perform Wudu/Wuzu i.e. wash their feet before offering prayer in the dome area.
"Such practice is not only mischievous but also completely derogatory to the Hindu Religion and the billions of Hindus following Hindu Religion and Gods," the petitioners had said, adding that the petition in question has been filed as an attempt to seek 'stoppage on the derogation' being openly done.
The petitioners had further said, "That the outcome of the present Petition would benefit all the Citizens of India who believe that their right to freedom of expression, profession of religion and amongst others in a right to living their life to the fullest as modern pillars of a participative democracy. This would also benefit in maintaining communal harmony and public order if in future any such relic is found in these places and would avoid unnecessary hatred by any organisation or even media houses."