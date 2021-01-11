Hindu Mahasabha's Swami Chakrapani Wants New Parliament To Be Named 'Hindu Rashtra Bhavan'

Days after Supreme Court's nod for the New Parliament building, Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani has demanded that it should be called "Hindu Rashtra Bhavan". Moreover, he has said that he will organise a signature campaign across the country on Makar Sankranti (January 14) in support of naming the new Parliament as "Hindu Rashtra Bhavan".

हिंदू महासभा निर्माणाधीन नए संसद का नाम" हिंदू राष्ट्र भवन"रखने हेतु मकर संक्रांति से पूरे देश में चलाएगी हस्ताक्षर अभियान🌸🙏🌸 स्वामी चक्रपाणि महाराज- राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष-अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा — Swami Chakrapani Maharaj (@SwamyChakrapani) January 11, 2021

SC verdict on New Parliament

A Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, on January 5, gave its approval for the New Central Vista project under which the new Parliament building is to be built, in a 2:1 judgment. Pronouncing the verdict on the batch of pleas which have questioned several aspects including the environmental clearance granted to the ambitious project, Justice Khanwilkar said that the exercise of the Central Government under DDA Act is legal and valid and the impugned notification stands confirmed. He also said that the Recommendation by Environmental Committee is also just and legal. While Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari had the majority opinion, Justice Khanna gave a separate judgment.

PM Modi and others at the stone-laying ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone on December 10, for the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said that the construction is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore. PM Modi called the day of Bhumi Pujan of the project as "historic" and said that the people of India together will construct this new building of the Parliament. "This is a day of pride for over 130 crore Indians when we are witnessing this historic moment. The new Parliament building is an example of the co-existence of the new and the old. This is an effort to make changes within oneself in accordance with the time and needs," the Prime Minister had said.

President Ram Nath Kovind called it a 'historic moment' for the country, adding that it was a 'momentous milestone' in the journey of our strong and vibrant democracy. The President also called the new Parliament 'an expression of Unity in Diversity' of both traditional ethos and values of new India.

